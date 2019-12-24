PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The community of Port Clinton is on the lookout for a 14-year-old who has been unaccounted for since Friday morning.

According to Port Clinton police, Harley Dilly was last seen by his mother Friday morning just before 7 a.m. as he left for school. Harley lives on 5th Street and walks to school.

UPDATE 12/26/19 12:18 p.m.

A dispatcher with the Port Clinton police department confirms Chief Hickman is expected to hold a news conference Thursday to provide an update on the search for Harley Dilly, 14.

The department posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning:

"First, there is NO news to update you as of this time as we continue to investigate Harley’s disappearance." The post also notes that investigators have combed through hours of video from the surrounding community and are working to formalize a search plan. Authorities are asking that people avoid the area so as not to disturb anything that may assist with finding Dilly."

Community members are also planning to hold a candlelight vigil for Dilly. That is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 29) at Lakeview Park (1100 E Perry St.) in Port Clinton.

UPDATE 12/26/19 3:55 a.m.

An additional $2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the safe return of Harley Dilly. Port Clinton Police say the Sandusky co-founder of Bikers Against Abused And Neglected Children (B.A.A.N.C) has gratuitously committed the money on top of the $2,000 reward offered by the police department and Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten.

Police have shared this surveillance video image believed to be Harley. Police say the photo was captured Dec. 20 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. that morning.

Police say the photograph was taken in the area between Harley's residence on E. 5th Street and the Port Clinton High School and Middle School campus.

UPDATE 12/25/19 11:45 a.m.

The Port Clinton Police Department along with Ottawa County Prosecutor, James VanEerten is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Harley Dilly's safe return.

UPDATE 12/24/19 9:37 a.m.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has issued an endangered missing child advisory statewide for Harley J. Dilly.

While this is not an Amber Alert, law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Officials originally released an alert that said they believe Dilly is in danger.

Dilly, 14, of Port Clinton, was last seen wearing glasses, a grey sweatshirt, a maroon puffy jacket and black tennis shoes. He was last seen on 5th Street in Port Clinton at 7:00am on Friday (Dec. 20, 2019).

Dilly is a white male, 4'9", weighing approximately 100 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair. Anyone with any information should call Port Clinton police at 419-734-3121.

According to Port Clinton school resource officer Richard Vance, Harley never arrived on the high school campus.

"All of his teachers confirmed that he was not there. He was on the absent list for Friday. Plus, Gary Steyer, the principal, contacted multiple of his teachers just to confirm that he was not in school," Vance said.

Harley was last seen leaving for school on Friday wearing a maroon puffer jacket.

Search efforts lasted all weekend through the Port Clinton police and fire departments, and dozens of neighbors from the area gathered Monday morning to help expand the search.

Everyone that volunteered at Lakeview Park expressed optimism. They believe they will find out what happened to Harley, but they know it will take a group effort.

"It's important the whole community come together to help find this boy; bring him home to his family," resident Krystal May said.

"You know, we didn't hear if anyone was looking for him yet, you know, and we figured it was time to get people together and search some areas that somebody else hadn't checked," Duane Cyr said.

Officer Vance said that he has no evidence to believe there has been any foul play involved with this missing child case.

The hope is that these extra hands can help find him.

"His family is worried, it's cold outside... we wouldn't want the young man out if he's hiding in the woods somewhere, I doubt it. He's — my guess is — he's probably with a friend or something else," Vance said. "But, we want to know where the young man is, know that he is safe and sound. So if anybody does have any information, please contact the Port Clinton Police Department."

Among the seemingly constant stream of rumors and unsubstantiated information being spread on social media, the Port Clinton Police Department has asked everyone to wait on them to make an official announcement on their Facebook page, if and when Harley is located.

