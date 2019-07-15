PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Police in Port Aransas are investigating a scheme aimed at stealing rent money from tourists who are looking to vacation in Port Aransas.

Authorities tell 3News they received a call from the owner of a beach home who said a fake advertisement renting out her property was found online.

The scam came to light after a San Antonio man found an ad on Craigslist listing the property for rent.

The San Antonio man thought something just wasn't right with it and started investigating.

"Once you wire transfer that money it's gone forever. There's no one to get it back for you," Detective Mike Hannon said.

Right away the ad catches your attention, listed as a beautiful beach house with wonderful views of the ocean. It turns out this ad was a clone, and the owner never posting it on Craigslist.

"The person on Craigslist had taken the photos and description from a legitimate posting on another site the owner had and made the fake Craigslist posting."

The fake advertisement asked people on the phony post to wire money to a bank account out of state. When it was brought to the attention of the actual owner of that home; she reached out to Port Aransas police.

"We don't see a lot of these types of crimes in Port Aransas, maybe once or twice a year, when someone reports it," Hannon said.

According to Hannon, they are lucky the case was caught in time before someone fell for the scam; however, crimes like this one are usually hard to solve.

"Nowadays what people need to consider is that you can get a phone without providing real information on yourself, you can get a bank account online without showing ID. Just because we have a phone number or bank account doesn't mean it's going to go to a legit person," Hannon said.

Hannon had the following advice for anyone searching for a rental home.

"Just ask people to use due diligence, and if it looks too good to be true it probably is and protect your money by using sites where you have consumer protection," Hannon said.

According to Hannon, it's good to use a credit card versus a wire transfer because if you end up with a fraudulent transaction, the credit card company will most likely refund your money.

