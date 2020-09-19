Port Aransas ISD closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Beta, other schools on alert. Here's what we know.

As of right now classes will resume on Tuesday.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The City of Port Aransas issued a disaster declaration and is closing beaches as eyes are on Tropical Storm Beta. Port Aransas ISD is closing Monday due to the tropical storm.

The district stating, “After meeting with emergency management officials and taking everything in consideration, I have made the decision to make Monday, September 21st a “bad weather day”. There will be no school on campus Monday. There will also be no remote learning on Monday since there is a strong possibility that electricity and internet will be impacted by the weather.”

Staff will not need to report to campus on Monday unless instructed to do so.