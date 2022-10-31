The final 2020 Texas election audit is almost done. What will we learn?

John Scott also told us that second and final phase of the audit of the 2020 Presidential election in Texas will be out in December.

DALLAS — Nov. 8 will be Secretary of State John Scott’s first general election since he took office. And he was blunt and didn’t hesitate to answer when we asked him if the Texas election will be safe.

“I think it’s going to be the safest, most accessible election we’ve ever run,” Scott said on Inside Texas Politics.

Scott also told us that second and final phase of the audit of the 2020 Presidential election in Texas will be out in December.

Phase one of the audit, which is reviewing Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin counties, was completed about a year ago and found no substantial issues and few discrepancies.

Scott told us to expect the exact same in a few weeks with the next review, some processes and procedures not adhered to, but nothing to prosecute.

“What we found is a lot of processes that were, in different counties, not followed. The results of which, they give room for narratives to be attached to them,” Scott said. “I hope this transparency brings a lot less misinformation or disinformation out into the system.”

As for the election, Scott is expecting a long night because Harris County election officials are already warning that results will be late because they’re using only two machines to count votes from 782 locations.

“They’ve got the largest number of precincts for that large county and just from a logistics standpoint, it’s very difficult with everything hitting perfectly. So, if they run into any snags, that absolutely will delay the results,” he said.

We’ve also been telling you for weeks now about the importance of South Texas not only for the future of Democrats and Republicans, but also control of Congress.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein also joined Y’all-itics this week telling us that Republicans have done a great job of recruiting candidates in south Texas in the three Congressional Districts we previously told you were shaped like “3 pieces of bacon” running north and south (CD 15, CD 28, CD 34).

Klein says a world where Democrats can’t count on 60-70% of the Latino vote is a very scary world for that party. And if they lose in South Texas, the size of that loss could have a cascading effect throughout the country.

“I think if two or three of those districts go to Republicans, it’s lights out for Democrats, and we’re talking about the higher end of the spectrum. It’s not just the five seats you need to control. We’re talking about in the neighborhood of 20 - 30 seats,” Klein said.

Election Day is Nov. 8.