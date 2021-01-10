Women's March for abortion rights gathers at State Capitol in Austin on Saturday

The group gathered at the Texas State Capitol at 9 a.m. Saturday. The march is one of more than 600 taking place across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of Texans have gathered at the State Capitol for a march in support of abortion rights on Saturday.

The aim of the Austin Women’s March is “to demand an end to the dangerous, escalating attacks on reproductive rights and freedoms in this country,” according to a press release. It began at 9 a.m.

The #womensmarchatx is about to start and the South Lawn of the Texas State Capitol has filled up.



This comes a day after a hearing by a federal judge to stop Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in Texas. That lawsuit was filed by the DOJ.@KVUE pic.twitter.com/zNBYgjyKvE — Conner Board (@ConnerBoard) October 2, 2021

The press release said abortion justice is “front and center” in Texas because of the state’s new abortion law.

The law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Usually, this is around six weeks into a pregnancy before many women know they’re even pregnant. It's the most restrictive ban on abortions in the U.S.

The #womensmarchatx is starting in 15 minutes here at the Texas State Capitol and it’s already packed. @commepamela and I will have your full coverage throughout the rally. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/mRngWNcgnL — Conner Board (@ConnerBoard) October 2, 2021

More than 600 different marches will take place across the U.S. on Saturday. The national event is centered around the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear on Dec. 1. The case stems from a Mississippi law that bans abortion for those pregnant 15 weeks or longer.

Thousands of people and hundreds of pro-choice signs at #womensmarchatx pic.twitter.com/EM6bGszNzn — Pamela Comme (@commepamela) October 2, 2021

The U.S. Supreme Court begins its new term on Monday, Oct. 4.

The Women’s March is asking all attendees to wear a mask and physically distance during the event. Attendees can RSVP to the march online.