President Trump ignited a firestorm among Republicans after he failed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for interfering in the 2016 election during the summit in Helsinki, Finland.

During the conference, Trump sided with Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies on Russians meddling.

"I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today," the president said.

Republican congressman Will Hurd, who represents Texas Congressional District 23, is just one of many lawmakers speaking out in a heated discussion that now has the Republican Party divided.

Hurd tweeted:

Guajardo, Adilene

As a former CIA officer and a Congressman on the House Intelligence Committee, I can affirmatively say there is nothing about agreeing with a thug like Putin that puts America First.

"It's very clear who was involved in doing the hacking,” Hurd said. “It was Russian intelligence, period. End of story. The entire intelligence community believes that."

Several lawmakers also blasted Trump on Twitter:

Guajardo, Adilene

Senator John Cornyn tweeted: "False," next to a Washington Examiner article that quoted Putin saying he never interfered with U.S. internal affairs.

Many politicians say the president missed an opportunity to hold Russia accountable after all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies found that the Russian government hacked the Democratic Party. Just last week, 12 Russian Nationals were indicted in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, accused of hacking the Democratic Party’s emails and computer networks.

"This should have been an opportunity to talk tough and to show that we are serious,” Hurd said. “This was a missed opportunity, as well, to show our allies that are dealing with this Russian threat every single day that we have their backs."

During the summit, President Trump called the Russian probe a disaster for the country.

“All I can speculate is that there is an effort underway to sort of figure out if by being nice to Vladimir Putin there is a way that we can establish a better working relationship,” Senator Marco Rubio said.

© 2018 KENS