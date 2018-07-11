Republican congressman Will Hurd's battle with challenger Gina Ortiz Jones went down to the wire early Wednesday morning, as the state's official election website at one point showed Ortiz Jones unexpectedly surging to a slim lead with all precincts reporting before reversing itself and putting Hurd back in front.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Hurd had a 689 vote lead as of 3 a.m. At about 1:30 a.m., Ortiz Jones was shown with a 282 vote margin ahead of Hurd. More than 200,000 votes were cast in the congressional district election.

Hurd is fighting to win a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives representing the 23rd district, which stretches from San Antonio to the border and west to El Paso.

Earlier in the evening, it appeared that Hurd had the votes needed, so he thanked his supporters for the win.

Representative @WillHurd thanking supports and says they are celebrating a historic win tonight #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/vlp85WuKm5 — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieBTV) November 7, 2018

Both candidates visited KENS 5 less than two weeks before Election Day to discuss their positions.

