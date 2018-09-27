The Texas Secretary of State's office sent a letter to county election offices, school districts, and other entities involved in elections explaining when, where, and how presiding judges are allowed to carry firearms at polling places.

"It depends on whether or not the campus is a public school or institute of higher education, [and on] different rules in the Texas penal code regarding both, and the Texas education code as well," said Sam Taylor, communications director for the secretary of state's office.

Taylor says that they sent the letter to the election distribution list after the state attorney general's opinion on the issue in August raised questions.

"From county elections officials asking: ‘What does that mean? Does it change anything?’ So we just wanted to put out this advisory to be sure all people operating elections in the State of Texas were on the same page," Taylor said.

The letter says, legally, at public schools on government-owned property, presiding judges who are licensed to carry are allowed to have their handguns. It recommends that they conceal those weapons and says that the education code bans them from using them at all to "cause alarm" or "intimidate voters."

KENS 5 reached out to school districts to find out how they're reacting. Here are the responses received so far:

SAN ANTONIO ISD

"We are aware of it. We are disappointed, as we do not think anyone should be in schools with a handgun other than highly-trained police officers. However, we do not expect any issues.

Our District police are also aware of the ruling. As is their practice, they will have a presence at all polling locations in our schools, and have been directed to introduce themselves to the judge.

Our goal is to have voting at our campuses be a seamless process."

NORTHSIDE ISD:

"Northside ISD is very concerned about the Attorney General's opinion that would allow for election judges to carry a firearm in our school buildings on election day. While we are committed to supporting the election process, our first priority is the safety of children. While safety measures are already in place for this coming election, we will review our plans for future election dates to determine the best course of action."

Boerne ISD says that they have received the letter and are discussing it.

