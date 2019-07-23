Wendy Davis’ congressional campaign announced that it has raised more than $250,000 by the end of the campaign’s first day.

The fundraising number highlights are as follows:

Approx. 82% of the funds came from Texas

Approx. 87% of donations were of $50 or less

"From making sure they have access to good paying jobs and healthcare, to providing their children safe schools and the opportunity to thrive, Wendy has a history of showing she won’t shy away from tough fights for the people she represents," said Malcolm Phelan, campaign manager.

The press release states that this represents more than half the money raised by her opponent Rep. Chip Roy ($416,000) during the entire second quarter.