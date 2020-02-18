KENS 5's Austin sister station KVUE is hosting a debate Feb. 18 between the U.S. Senate Democratic candidates facing incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the upcoming election. You can watch it here on KENS 5's digital platforms.

Eleven of the 12 Democrats have been confirmed to participate in the debate. The candidates are: Former U.S. Representative Chris Bell, Michael Cooper, Amanda Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster, Annie “Mama” Garcia, Victor Harris, MJ Hegar, Sema Hernandez, Adrian Ocegueda, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, and State Sen. Royce West.

KVUE reporter Ashley Goudeau, Texas Tribune political reporter Patrick Svitek and KUT reporter Ashley Lopez will moderate the debate, which is set to air from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on KENS5.com, KENS 5's YouTube channel, KENS 5's Facebook page and KENS 5's Twitter page.

The debate comes two weeks before the March 3 Texas primary election, which will determine which of those Democratic candidates will face Sen. Cornyn in the November general election.

The debate will be streamed live across all 12 of TEGNA’s Texas stations’ digital properties: WFAA (Dallas), KHOU (Houston), KVUE (Austin), KCEN (Waco-Temple), KAGS (College Station), KYTX (Tyler), KIII (Corpus Christi), KBMT-KJAC (Beaumont), KWES (Odessa). KXVA (Abilene) and KIDY (San Angelo).