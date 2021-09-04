San Antonio City Council District 2 candidate forum planned Saturday

All 12 candidates running in the District 2 race plan on appearing at the forum to take questions submitted by community members.

SAN ANTONIO — A forum will be held Saturday to hear from the candidates seeking to represent City Council District 2 on San Antonio's east side.

All 12 candidates running in the District 2 race plan on appearing at the forum, which will be hosted by NOWCastSA's Charlotte-Anne Lucas, a veteran journalist and long-time resident in the district.

The forum will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. Candidates will make opening statements and then will take questions submitted by the community.