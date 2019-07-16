WASHINGTON — Protesters took to the streets Tuesday afternoon to rally against ICE and the recent raids on immigrant families.

"Over one thousand Jews, immigrants and allies across the country will shut down ICE in downtown Washington DC," organizers wrote in a release. "Demanding that speaker Nancy Pelosi and all elected officials follow our leadership and take immediate action to end ICE's reign of terror as the first step in a comprehensive solution to the immigration crisis."

This story will be updated.