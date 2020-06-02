AUSTIN, Texas — As part of its Emmy-winning Vote Texas initiative, KVUE is hosting a debate Feb. 18 between the U.S. Senate Democratic candidates facing incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the upcoming election.

Eleven of the 12 Democrats have been confirmed to participate in the debate. The candidates are: Former U.S. Representative Chris Bell, Michael Cooper, Amanda Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster, Annie “Mama” Garcia, Victor Harris, MJ Hegar, Sema Hernandez, Adrian Ocegueda, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, and State Sen. Royce West.

KVUE reporter Ashley Goudeau, Texas Tribune political reporter Patrick Svitek and KUT reporter Ashley Lopez will moderate the debate, which is set to air from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on KVUE.com, KVUE's YouTube channel, KVUE's Facebook page and KVUE's Twitter page. KVUE-TV will carry the first half-hour of the debate.

WATCH LIVE: KVUE hosts U.S. Senate Texas Democratic primary debate – Feb. 18, 2020 | KVUE

KUT, Austin's NPR station, will broadcast the debate on KUT 90.5.

The debate comes weeks before the March 3 Texas primary election, which will determine which of those Democratic candidates will face Sen. Cornyn in the November general election.

The debate will also be streamed live across all 12 of TEGNA’s Texas stations’ digital properties: WFAA (Dallas), KHOU (Houston), KENS (San Antonio), KVUE, KCEN (Waco-Temple), KAGS (College Station), KYTX (Tyler), KIII (Corpus Christi), KBMT-KJAC (Beaumont), KWES (Odessa). KXVA (Abilene) and KIDY (San Angelo).

“Our mission at KVUE is to make Austin better, and we have a responsibility to help educate voters on where the candidates stand on critical issues facing our community,” said Kristie Gonzales, president and general manager at KVUE. “KVUE is proud to partner with our TEGNA station colleagues across Texas, the Texas Tribune and KUT to give voters access to the candidates.”

Set a reminder here to watch the debate.

