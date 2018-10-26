AUSTIN — If actor and Austinite Matthew McConaughey can find time to cast his vote, so can you.

Austin's favorite resident A-lister tweeted a video of himself on Friday promoting early voting while he was standing in line to vote himself.

"In Texas, in line, early voting, get out there, cast yours, just keep living," he says.

Election Day is on Nov. 6.

For a list of polling locations near you, click here.

For a list of propositions on the ballot, click here.

To find out your voting district, click here.

And for KVUE's voter's guide featuring information all of this year's candidates and races, visit kvue.com/votetexas.

