SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Vietnam veteran said he was verbally attacked on a VIA bus for wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat.

And he isn't backing down.

"I refuse not to wear the hat everywhere," Kermit Maass said. "My father died in the Korean War, and my mother served in World War II in the Women's Army Corps. So I will not take this hat off for anybody."

He said two men on a VIA bus Thursday morning started giving him trouble because of his MAGA hat.

"He started out calling right away Trump a racist, this and that," he said. "I was still walking to the back, and he said something that was intimidating too much. So, I turned around and I said, 'Bring it on, bubba!' And I was in my defensive stance with my hand on my baton."

Maass said the bus driver then intervened.

"He stuck with me, and I want to thank him," he said. "One of them wouldn't shut up. He got off the bus because he knew (the bus driver) was calling the police."

He said the men were more than just disrespectful; they were intimidating.

"I think it is going to get worse," Maass said. "I told the policeman that's why I decided to make the police report. Because it is going to get worse. I am very sad that the country is very divided."

Maass did say someone was looking out for him, because it could have got worse.

"Jesus has had my back from the get-go," he said. "Even though I wasn't a Christian until I was 39. I never gave him the honor and glory that he should get for protecting me."

Maass said as soon as they heard police were involved, one of the men got off the bus and the other backed off.

Maass said everyone has a right to stand-up for what they believe in, and wants to warn other supporters of President Donald Trump to be careful.