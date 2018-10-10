A University of Texas at San Antonio student accused of slapping a female student during a controversial protest says that he's innocent. Joey Rubbico says he's falsely accused and is being publicly shamed after a flier with his face on it circulated on campus and social media.

He said that because of the flier and posts on social media, he's scared for his safety. The day of the alleged assault, UTSA Police had to walk him home.

Rubbico says that video taken during the protest shows that he's innocent, and says another student charged at him to tear his poster.

"So, I turned to face forward to see what is going on, and my right hand bumps in to her eyeglass area," he said. "It is the only time I had touched anyone that day."

Rubbico was among his group, Young Americans for Freedom, who were showing support for new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

His sign read: “Kavanaugh did nothing wrong.”

"We were also demonstrating in support of due process and the concept of innocence until proven guilty,” Rubbico said.

Now, Rubbico said he's being accused of something he didn't do and is being picked on.

"What the heck," he said. "Why would they do this? This is 100 percent false."

A flier was made and has been shared hundreds of times online. It reads: “His name is Joey. He slapped a girl that was debating him. Remember his face. Shame him.”

"I would never do that," he said. "And everyone that knows me knows that I didn't do it."

UTSA administrators acknowledge that there was an alleged assault on campus. They say that student affairs is working with campus police to investigate the matter.

Rubbico says police have not reached out to him. He said a lot of his peers on both sides of the aisle are coming to his defense.

"I don't care what your political views are, and you don't have to respect my political views, but you should respect everyone's right to have their own political views and exercise their right to free speech," he said.

Rubbico said that his friends are walking him to classes to make sure he's safe.

In a letter, UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said that this is a teachable moment for all.

