SCHERTZ, Texas — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited a Schertz charter school ahead of Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Founders Classical Academy of Schertz shared photos of the education secretary's visit, thanking DeVos for "taking the time to visit Founders Classical Academy of Schertz and meet with students, faculty, and parents."

DeVos has been on a multi-state school tour over the last five days. During the trip, the secretary visited two Colorado schools to look at how they are approaching education.

According to the Department of Education, DeVos is slated to attend Tuesday's State of the Union Address.

Del Rio native Raul Ortiz, who was recently promoted to Deputy Chief of U.S. Border Patrol, will also be in attendance as a guest of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

RELATED: State of the Union: President Trump's special guests highlight speech themes

RELATED: Del Rio native, Border Patrol leader Raul Ortiz to be president's guest at State of the Union