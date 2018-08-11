Two counties reported data entry errors, impacting the tight Congressional race between Republican Incumbent Will Hurd and Democrat Gina Ortiz.

The Democratic challenger for U.S. District 23, Gina Ortiz Jones, said the race with Republican Congressman Will Hurd is still "too close to call' and said the votes are still being counted.

Gina Ortiz Jones' campaign released a statement Wednesday afternoon, which reads, "This election is not over—every vote matters and must be counted. Gina's campaign has been powered by grassroots energy from day one, and we won't stop working until every provisional ballot, absentee ballot, and military or overseas ballot has been counted."

If Ortiz Jones calls for a recount, she'd be required to pay out of pocket and it could cost upwards of $100,000.

According to the Texas Secretary of State's office, there was a data entry error in Medina County that resulted in a delay of the correct vote totals being available. There was also an error with the data from Culberson County, where Gina Ortiz Jones received 471 votes. The county entered 922 votes in the portal, and the Secretary of State's office said the number should be updated by Thursday.

Hurd also released a statement Wednesday afternoon, announcing his victory in winning a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives representing District 23, which stretches from San Antonio to the border and west to El Paso.

"With all precincts reporting, I'm proud to have won another tough reelection in the 23rd Congressional District of Texas. This was a historic election with almost 210,000 people voting and a statewide Democratic candidate getting over 48% of the vote for the first time in decades. Even though I was outspent by my opponent, I stand as the only Texas Republican to win re-election in a district carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016. I'm proud to be the first person to hold this tough seat three election sin a row for more than two decades. I'm ready to get back to work for my constituents."

Ortiz Jones has until 5 p.m. on the 2nd day after the 'final canvass' - which usually happens between two to three weeks after election day - to request a recount.

