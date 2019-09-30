SAN ANTONIO — President Trump tweeted a congratulations message to San Antonio and Texas for the plan to build a new truck factory.

The tweet refers to the $250 million Navistar International Corporation facility coming to San Antonio. Officials say the new plant will bring 600 jobs to the Alamo City.

President Trump tweeted "Congratulations San Antonio and Texas! America makes the GREATEST trucks in the world!"

See below for full tweet:

The economic impact of the Navistar facility is projected to be $5.6 billion over 10 years.

The announcement came on the heels of another announcement that Toyota is investing $391 million into its San Antonio manufacturing plant. The two developments were celebrated by both local and state leaders.

