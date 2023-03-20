Why Central Texas? | Donald Trump to hold first 2024 presidential campaign rally in Waco

The rally is scheduled to start around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Waco Regional Airport.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on Saturday, March 25 for his 2024 presidential campaign.

The event is located at 7909 Karl May Dr. The doors will open at noon and the event is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m.

Chairman for the McLennan County Republican Party Bradford Holland says that there is a high level of excitement within the community.

"I think they're anticipating thousands of people," Holland said. "The party itself remains neutral, but we would be excited about any one of our potential candidates coming to Waco and frankly, we hope we get them all."

The main question Central Texans are asking is why Waco?

In both the 2016 and 2020 election, Trump received around 60% of the vote in McLennan County.

"You have to connect with voters and it is the heartland here and in places like Waco, where, you know, the grassroots really is and if you want to win a nomination, you have to connect with the grassroots," Holland said.

Patrick Flavin who is a professor of political science at Baylor University says candidates in general tend to go places where they are going to be well received for the most part.

"Donald Trump, of course, won Texas in 2016 and 2020," Flavin said. "He won McLennan County by more than 20 percentage points, and so this is more favorable territory than if he was to speak in Austin or Dallas."

Some national articles are speculating Trump's campaign has parallels with the 30-year anniversary of the Branch Davidian Siege.

"That might be a reason why the Trump campaign has chosen this," Flavin said.

Flavin added, "I don't think that the Trump campaign would ever outright say that's the case. One of Donald Trump's main talking points is suspicion of the federal government concern about the so called deep state concerns that government is about being weaponized against citizens."

The campaign stop is still not set in stone.

"Trump might be indicted in New York, and so that could potentially interfere with this. It would delay or cause him to cancel, but who knows."

Mayor of Waco Dillon Meek addressed the event on March 20 by issuing a statement saying:

The City of Waco staff and the Waco Police Dept. are working diligently and strategically with multiple other law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, to use best methods to ensure the venue is safe for the event that was requested by the Trump Campaign at the Waco Regional Airport.