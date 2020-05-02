ATLANTA — Healthcare is an issue that always seems to be near the top of Americans' minds, and that was no different during President Trump's State of the Union address last night: Google data indicates it was the most-searched issue this week.

The president also touched on it at length during one segment of his speech, touching on themes he has emphasized before, such as bringing down costs and criticizing socialized healthcare.

Here's what the president had to say about healthcare: (the White House also issued a healthcare release after the speech, which lays out the basics of the president's positions)

"A good life for American families also requires the most affordable, innovative, and high-quality health care system on Earth. Before I took office, health insurance premiums had more than doubled in just five years. I moved quickly to provide affordable alternatives."

Trump also added the claim, "Our new plans are up to 60 percent less expensive - and better."

There has been some contention about that claim - calling it "half-true," NBC News reported premiums had indeed doubled in the five years before the president assumed office. And the short-term plans his administration crafted new rules to allow are significantly cheaper than typical insurance plans - but they also cover far less.

"I’ve also made an ironclad pledge to American families: We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions. And we will always protect your Medicare and we will always protect your Social Security. Always."

"The American patient should never be blindsided by medical bills. That is why I signed an executive order requiring price transparency. Many experts believe that transparency, which will go into full effect at the beginning of next year, will be even bigger than health care reform. It will save families massive amounts of money for substantially better care."

"But as we work to improve Americans’ health care, there are those who want to take away your health care, take away your doctor, and abolish private insurance entirely."

"One hundred thirty-two lawmakers in this room have endorsed legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our health care system, wiping out the private health insurance plans of 180 million very happy Americans. To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know: We will never let socialism destroy American health care."

"Over 130 legislators in this chamber have endorsed legislation that would bankrupt our nation by providing free taxpayer-funded health care to millions of illegal aliens, forcing taxpayers to subsidize free care for anyone in the world who unlawfully crosses our borders. These proposals would raid the Medicare benefits of our seniors and that our seniors depend on, while acting as a powerful lure for illegal immigration. That is what is happening in California and other states. Their systems are totally out of control, costing taxpayers vast and unaffordable amounts of money."

The New York Times reported this was broadly true, noting that "Medicare for all" bills that have been endorsed by leading Democrats typically provide for healthcare for all U.S. residents, regardless of citizenship or immigration status.

"If forcing American taxpayers to provide unlimited free health care to illegal aliens sounds fair to you, then stand with the radical left. But if you believe that we should defend American patients and American seniors, then stand with me and pass legislation to prohibit free government health care for illegal aliens."

