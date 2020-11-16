Trump and Biden-Harris supporters rally in San Antonio one week after Biden projected as President-elect

Both Democratic and Republican supporters expressed a need for peaceful demonstrations no matter who becomes president.

SAN ANTONIO — Caravans of Trump supporters paraded down I-35 while Biden-Harris fans made their presence known downtown San Antonio Sunday afternoon.

Beto Gomez and his family were among the hundreds of people who gathered at the Cowboy Dancehall where the Trump Train departed.

“It’s like wow, overwhelming, the amount of people,” Gomez said.

For Gomez, this was his first time attending a Trump event. He’s hoping Trump somehow stays in the ring for a second term.

“He’s the outside guy so to speak, kind of like the southpaw in the movie, Rocky. We’re pretty confident, me and my wife and my family that he will get another four years.”

The nationwide rally for Trump comes a week after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency. Meanwhile, Trump is taking to social media to promote unproven claims of voter fraud, calling the election, “rigged.”

“There really just is no voter fraud on the grand scale as they’re saying. All I can speak for here is in Bexar County,” said Monica Alcantara, chairwoman of the Bexar County Democratic Party. “I hope that things stay peaceful and I truly believe that we’re right on that cusp -- we’re actually pushing to heal the nation.”

While supporters from both sides of the political aisle continue to sound off, Gomez said he’s prepared to accept either candidate who steps into the oval office in January.