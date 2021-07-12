At 11th hour, commissioner Trish DeBerry files paperwork to run for Bexar County judge

Nelson Wolff announced in October his intention not to run for re-election in 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — Trish DeBerry, the county commissioner who has represented Precinct 3 since taking office in January, will campaign to succeed Nelson Wolff as Bexar County judge next year after filing her paperwork Monday afternoon—the deadline to announce candidacy.

DeBerry is set to join the race as a Republican, vying to fill the seat held by Wolff, a Democrat, since 2001. In his State of the Country address this fall, Wolff announced his intention not to run again in 2022; his term ends Dec. 31.

In a press release announcing her candidacy, DeBerry pointed to a wealth of issues she says she wants to address, including high domestic violence rates, property taxes and helping small businesses pick themselves up in a post-pandemic world.

"Win or lose, I intend to make absolutely certain this race is about all of us and ability, not about any one of us and ambition," she went on to say in her statement.

DeBerry's candidacy means she will have to forfeit her position as county commissioner. In a follow-up statement from Wolff, he said he has 60 days to find an interim Precinct 3 representative, saying "there are some issues before the court that require her presence to complete."