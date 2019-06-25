WASHINGTON D.C., DC — ‘Tis the season: the end of June means a slew of Supreme Court decisions as its term comes to a close. A few big cases have a lot of eyes watching, due to their potential impact on the 2020 election.

First up is gerrymandering—i.e. when political parties draw election maps in order to favor their candidates or hurt the chances of candidates in opposing parties. Both Republicans (in North Carolina) and Democrats (in Maryland) are in the Supreme Court this year following accusations of partisan gerrymandering.

The Supreme Court has never struck down an election map before for being partisan, but some are wondering if 2019 will be the year that changes. If it is—or, for that matter, if it isn’t—it will have big ramifications for the 2020 election in those states.

Another huge issue before the Court has to do with the Census—when the government takes count of everyone living in the United States every 10 years. The next one is in 2020, and members of the Trump administration want to add a question asking respondents of their citizenship status.

They argue the data will help them enforce the Voting Rights Act, but several states have sued, saying it will reduce the number of people who respond to the census and, in turn, tilt funding and apportionment in the Republicans’ favor. Right now, the government is on standby and waiting to print census forms until the Supreme Court hands down its decision.

