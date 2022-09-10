How to check if you're registered to vote in Texas ahead of the November election

The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — The November election is right around the corner, so now is a good time to check your voter registration to make sure everything is up to date.

The deadline to register to vote in Texas for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11. If you're unsure how to change or update your voter registration, we broke down everything you need to know.

How to register to vote

Unsure if you're registered to vote in Texas? Check here.

Texas doesn't offer online voter registration, but you can download and fill out an online form to mail to the elections office of the county that you live in.

If you don't know or have your Voter Unique Identifier (VUID), which is acts as the identifying number of your voter registration card, you can check for that number here. You'll need your VUID to change your address on your registration card.

On the same website where you can locate your VUID, you can also find polling locations in your county, as well as other vital information.

Texas residents can also opt to register to vote when renewing their driver license through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Learn more.

If you want to register in-person, you may go to your county's tax office. Local organizations also often hold events to help people get registered.

To be eligible to register to vote in Texas, you must:

be a U.S. citizen

be a resident of the county you are trying to register in

be 18 years old by Election Day

not be a convicted felon (unless your sentence is completed, including any probation or parole)

not be declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law

How to change the address on your voter registration card

If you've recently moved to Texas or changed your address within the state, you will need to update your voter registration information – and your license or ID – to reflect that. Texas residents who have been living in Texas can use Texas by Texas, an online website created by the state government, to change your address, renew your license or ID and more.

To change the address on only your voter registration card – for example, if you've already changed it on your license or ID or you've recently obtained a Texas license or ID – you can go to the Voter Name and Address Changes webpage offered through the Texas Secretary of State's office. This service is only available to those who have already been a registered voter in Texas, not anyone new to the state looking to register for the first time.

How to vote by mail

If you want to vote by mail in this election, you'll need to apply for a ballot by filling out an application and mailing it to your county elections department. Applications for mail-in ballots have been open since Jan. 1, but the last day to apply for one is Oct. 28.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, one of the following must apply:

be 65 years or older

be sick or disabled

be out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

A new Texas law requires voters applying for mail-in ballots to include either their driver's license/state-issued personal ID/election identification certification numbers or the last four digits of their social security number on the application. The Texas Secretary of State recommends voters include both numbers to ensure they are granted ballots.

Mail-in ballots must be received, not postmarked, by Election Day to be counted. Postmarked means that it is sent in the mail, not received in the hands of the vote counters. Make sure you've filled it your ballot and mailed it ahead of time to ensure it's counted on Election Day.

It's also important to note a key difference between this November election and last election. This year, you cannot mail, fax or email your completed mail-in ballot application. Instead, you must either mail the ballot through the United States Postal Service (USPS), drop it off in-person at your county's elections building on Election Day only or mail it using a personal courier like FedEx or UPS.

When you can vote

Residents can either vote on Election Day, Nov. 8, or they can participate in early voting. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election opens on Monday, Oct. 24, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4.

If you're unsure about where to vote, you can find your polling location by address-only search here.