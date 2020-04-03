SAN ANTONIO — Rep. Henry Cuellar faces tough competition from immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros in the race for U.S. House District 28.

District 28 covers part of San Antonio and goes all the way to the Texas border near McAllen.

Henry Cuellar has held the position since 2005. He faces his first serious challenger from Jessica Cisneros, a progressive who has the support of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The latest numbers from early returns show the two candidates within four points of each other.

Check out the latest results below: