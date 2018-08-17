Lupe Valdez could be Texas' first openly gay, Latina governor.

The Democratic gubernatorial nominee is ready to take on Governor Greg Abbott in the November election in the Lone Star State. She was in town on Thursday for a meet and greet at Luther’s Cafe downtown.

The former county sheriff drew quite a crowd at the cafe, which sits in front of the city's new rainbow crosswalk.

“Texans are going to be excited to vote for someone who knows what it is to have to work two jobs and go to school,” Valdez said. “Those are everyday issues that Texans are dealing with."

It's an ambitious run since Valdez’s grassroots campaign only has a small fraction of Abbott’s millions in funds.

Texas hasn't elected a Democrat as governor in two decades.

© 2018 KENS