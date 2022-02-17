Gov. Abbott makes second campaign stop in Bexar County as early voting continues for Texas primary election

The governor made a "Get Out The Vote" campaign stop Thursday at Chris Madrid’s, a popular restaurant in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is back in the San Antonio area Thursday for the second time in as many weeks. This time he's making a campaign stop at a popular restaurant on the city's near north side.

The governor's Get Out The Vote stop began at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Chris Madrid’s, located at 1900 Blanco Road.

Abbott spoke about critical race theory – saying that it divides people on the basis of race. He referenced legislation that he signed, banning it in Texas schools. He also shared called defunding the police "dangerous" and said his own niece works for the San Antonio Police Department.

"We support our law enforcement officers, period," Abbott said, then referencing a law he signed that will defund any city that defunds its police. "And that's exactly why I said, 'Not on my watch.'"

Then he said that President Joe Biden has sent a message across the world that the border is open in Texas, but said his administration is taking care of the issue.

"Texas is going to have none of it." The great state of Texas will step up and do the government's job... Texas is now building our own border wall."

Exactly one week ago, Abbott held an event on the city's far east side at Sunbelt Material Handling, where several organizations and businesses from across Texas were on hand to endorse him.

Around the same time, Democratic candidate and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke spoke to his supporters in downtown – focusing primarily on Gov. Abbott's handling of the power crisis in the February 2021 winter storm, noting that the power failures resulted in many deaths in Texas.

O'Rourke shared details of his next campaign stops on Twitter on Thursday morning – listing out which cities he will be visiting across the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas.