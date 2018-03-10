TEXAS — KENS 5 and other Texas TEGNA television stations are teaming up to produce and broadcast the final debate in the state's U.S. Senate race between incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso).

"The Texas Debate" will air live on Texas TEGNA stations and digital platforms across the state on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. The debate will take place in the KENS 5 studio in San Antonio.

"We're excited to host this debate at KENS and are working to make sure Texans hear as much as they can from the candidates before Election Day," said Jack Acosta, KENS 5 news director.

The debate will be available to more than 85 percent of all Texas TV viewers via broadcasts on all 11 Texas TEGNA stations:

KENS (San Antonio)

KVUE (Austin)

WFAA (Dallas)

KHOU (Houston)

KCEN (Waco)

KAGS (College Station)

KYTX (Tyler)

KIII (Corpus Christi)

KBMT-KJAC (Beaumont)

KXVA (Abilene)

KIDY (San Angelo)

“No one else covers Texas like TEGNA. From San Antonio to San Angelo, Austin to Abilene, and everywhere in between, Texans all over the state will be able to watch ‘The Texas Debate’ live across our many platforms,” said Ellen Crooke, news vice president for TEGNA.

“This is an important election for Texas and is the last opportunity for the two candidates to debate before votes are cast," she said. "As broadcasters, it is our responsibility to provide critical news, information and special programming, like this debate, so that voters can make an informed and educated decision about the issues that matter most to them.”

© 2018 KENS