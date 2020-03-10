Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces federal complaint over alleged bribery, abuse of office

Aides have provided statements to law enforcement about actions they believe Paxton committed "in his official capacity as the current Attorney General of Texas."

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of top aides for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking federal law enforcement to investigate their boss, the state's top lawyer, for possible crimes that include bribery and abuse of office, KVUE News and the Austin American-Statesman have learned.

A letter sent to the agency's human resources director said the executives have provided statements to law enforcement about actions they believe Paxton committed "in his official capacity as the current Attorney General of Texas."

"We have a good faith belief that the Attorney General is violating federal and/or state law, including prohibitions relating to improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses," the Oct. 1 letter states.

The letter – signed by executives who include Paxton's first assistant and deputies overseeing divisions such as criminal investigations and litigation – does not provide details of the conduct they allege Paxton committed. Paxton's first assistant, Jeff Mateer, resigned last week.

The document goes on to say the employees notified Paxton in a text message this week about the allegations.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Paxton's office said, "The complaint filed against General Paxton was done to impede on an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law."

The statement did not elaborate.

Paxton, a Republican, is already facing criminal charges alleging securities fraud in Collin County.