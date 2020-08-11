Some Texans celebrate, others cast doubt after Joe Biden projected as president-elect

The prospect of President Trump's litigation leading to overturning election results is unlikely at this point, according to one political science professor.

SAN ANTONIO — Saturday marked a turning point in American politics with Joe Biden being declared the prospective president-elect by the Associated Press, following his drawn-out win in Pennsylvania.

“It was time for the country to move on from (President Donald) Trump, and I think we’ll be a whole lot better,” Jerrest Green said.

But there remains a cloud of skepticism among many who question the integrity of the election.

“If it does turn out to be fraud during the election, I think that we could have people lose faith in our form of government,” said a man who called himself Vladimir.

It should be noted there has not been any evidence of fraud during the election. Nonetheless, the commander-in-chief is now challenging the electoral process in several battleground states where the race has been close.

As to whether this will lead to overturning results, one political scientist said it’s not likely at this point.

“The numbers continue to improve for Biden in Pennsylvania as well as in Georgia, so even if somehow a recount occurred in Arizona and Trump wins Arizona, it’s too little too late at this point,” said Jon Taylor, UTSA chair of the Department of Political Science and Geography.

The transition of power begins over the next 74 days. During this time, Biden will form an administration, selecting individuals to serve on his cabinet, which will then be either approved or rejected by the U.S. Senate. Biden and his team are also tasked with working alongside the Trump administration up until Inauguration Day.

“What’s going to be fascinating is that this transition may be one of the most contentious we’ve ever seen, since we have an incumbent president who is unwilling to concede—who believes that the election’s been stolen from him,” Taylor said.