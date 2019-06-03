SAN ANTONIO — Texas teachers are one step closer to getting a pay raise next year.

On Tuesday, the Texas Senate voted to give teachers and librarians an extra $5,000 a year. Two local educators told KENS 5 the added dollars will help balance expenses, but they're also concerned about their colleagues who wouldn't benefit should the legislation pass.

“You know, it takes a special kind of person to teach. Not to say that I'm great at it, but there's definitely something about it that I love,” said Adrian Reyna, a U.S. history teacher at Longfellow Middle School since 2011.

Reyna works long hours teaching, coaching and carrying out all the other intangible duties associated with the profession.

“I know teachers, myself included, who are working 60, 70 hours a week,” he said. “I mean, truthfully, (a) majority of your teachers are probably averaging between four and six hours of sleep."

Reyna said he welcomes the pay raise proposed in Senate Bill 3, but said he still has some concerns including the rising costs of other expenses.

“When you talk about the increased cost of living, the increased cost of health care, the fact that we're still buying a good chunk of supplies, because you know just some school districts right they don't have the resources that others do...and so you're still footing the bill there,” he said.

Pre-K teacher David Garza agrees. He’s a single dad and says he sometimes struggle to make end's meet.

“You really do have to budget," Garza said. "You have to make sure that you know you're going to have enough at the end of the month to carry you through."

Garza has been teaching at DeZavala Middle School for a decade, but he started his career as a teacher’s aide.

“I know firsthand that our assistants work just as hard as we do,” he said.

That’s why he appreciates the proposed raise for teachers, but said everyone on campus should get a raise.

“It's a team to educate our children and there's a lot of people on that team and there's a lot of people who are not receiving everything that they should be receiving,” he said.

Senate Bill 3 would only affect full-time teachers and librarians, and Reyna agrees that all school staff should be included in getting a raise.

“Our counselors, our food staff, our custodial staff, our front office staff—they're an integral part of what we do on campus every day, and making sure that our students are taken care of requires everybody,” he said.

The Texas House introduced their school reform bill on Tuesday, but it doesn’t include an across-the-board raise for teachers.