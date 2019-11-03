AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, hundreds of teachers and other school employees are expected to rally at the Texas State Capitol.

The teachers are asking for more funding for public school students, teachers and retired teachers.

Teachers will meet with lawmakers Monday morning and then they will rally on the south steps of the Capitol at noon.

