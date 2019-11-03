AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, hundreds of teachers and other school employees rallied at the Texas State Capitol.
The teachers are asking for more funding for public school students, teachers and retired teachers.
Teachers met with lawmakers Monday morning before rallying on the south steps of the Capitol at noon.
