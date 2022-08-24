Police report details SWAT incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's home

A report from the Rome Police Department detailed the incident.

ATLANTA — A Rome SWAT team was called out to the home of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday over a false call, according to police.

In a report obtained by 11Alive, Rome police note they received a call from a Virginia crisis line informing them of a man who had been shot five times in a bathtub. The caller also said that there was a woman still in the home, who possibly had children with her.

Once in route, police said they became aware that the address they were given was actually Greene's residence. Still, due to the nature of the call, SWAT members approached the home and rang the doorbell.

That's when officers said they were met by Greene, who informed them that there was no issue.

Rome police later said they received a 911 call from the unknown suspect claiming responsibility for the false report. The caller apparently said they were upset by Greene's stance on "trans-gender youth's rights" and wanted to "SWAT" her.

Greene herself took to Twitter to express her frustration over the situation and to thank the police department.