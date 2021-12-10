Supreme Court rules Texas abortion clinics can sue over state ban, but won't stop law from being enforced

The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Supreme Court has ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban on most abortions, but the justices are allowing the law to remain in effect.

The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo.

That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

The law has been in place since Sept. 1.

What is the Texas abortion law?

The Texas law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected in the fetus, often around six weeks, before some women know they're pregnant. It also makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

What makes this law different is rather than having officials responsible for enforcing the law, private citizens can now sue abortion providers and anyone involved in facilitating abortions.

That could include someone who drove a woman to a clinic. And under the law, anyone who successfully sues another person would be entitled to at least $10,000.

Timeline of controversy behind Texas abortion law

Texas' new abortion law has been an uphill battle since the day it went into effect, which was Sept. 1.

In the following days, Texas abortion providers went to work to stop anti-abortion groups and citizens from suing clinics that provided abortions.

Sept. 9: U.S. Justice Department sues Texas over the abortion law, citing the law was invalid and "in open defiance of the Constitution."

Sept. 13: A Travis County district court grants a temporary injunction, stopping anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life from being able to sue Planned Parenthood.

Oct. 6: A federal judge orders Texas to suspend the law. Some Texas clinics quickly resume procedures.

Oct. 8: A federal appeals court allows Texas to resume banning most abortions. The law is reinstated.

Oct. 14: A federal appeals court rejects the Biden Administration's latest attempts to undo the Texas abortion law, pushing the law closer to the Supreme Court.

Oct. 18: The Biden Administration asks the Supreme Court to block the law.

Oct. 21: State of Texas files a response to the Biden Administration's call on the Supreme Court to block the law, urging the court to leave the law in place.

Oct. 22: The Supreme Court leaves the law in place but agrees to hear two arguments — who can sue to challenge the law and whether a federal court can effectively block the law.

Nov. 1: Supreme Court hears the two arguments over Texas abortion law.