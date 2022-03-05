'Choice is a powerful thing' | Texas woman who had abortion to protect family worried about leaked Supreme Court opinion

“We ultimately came to the decision that having an abortion was best for our family,” Jen Mohin said. “And I’ve never once regretted that decision.”

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling in the case, and opinions — and even justices’ votes — have been known to change during the drafting process. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

The draft is signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court's 6-3 conservative majority, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” it adds, referencing the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey that affirmed Roe’s finding of a Constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft opinion. He ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

In a statement, he said, “To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed.”

He added: “I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”

The draft opinion in effect states there is no Constitutional right to abortion services and would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure.

Maps

This map shows the states that would protect abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. If it's overturned, the closest state for a woman to get a legal abortion would be Colorado.

This map shows states that have 'trigger laws' and those that would either likely or certainly ban abortions if Roe v Wade is overturned.

Impact in Texas

As people protest the anticipated decision by the Supreme Court, Jen Mohin offered some perspective.

She told KHOU 11 she wants to become a mother. Mohin said she brought it up to her husband when they first began dating.

“On our second date we discussed children and the possibility of children and very much wanting children,” she said.

In November 2020, they got their opportunity.

“We were so excited and we found out we were having a little girl,” Mohin said. “And at that time, we also found out that our daughter, Chiara, had Down syndrome, which was a very devastating piece of news to receive.”

She said it was the toughest day of her life.

“And it led to many weeks of research and decisions and medical tests,” she said.

The Mohins considered the future of their family, including the impact on Chiara’s possible siblings. Mohin and her husband weighed the financial responsibility and all the care required.

“We ultimately came to the decision that having an abortion was best for our family,” she said. “And I’ve never once regretted that decision.”

Chiara Mohin is honored in the family’s Austin home. The initial of her first name is etched into a golden heart charm that hangs from a necklace Mohin wears as a looming decision by the Supreme Court weighs top of her mind.

“I wish the world could respectfully disagree on things,” Mohin said. “If you don’t agree with abortion, don’t have one. My choice to have an abortion impacts no one but myself and my husband.”

The choice to terminate her pregnancy came just months before Texas made its abortion laws some of the most restrictive in the nation. Should the Supreme Court reverse Roe v. Wade, Texas will ban abortions.

“Choice is a powerful thing,” Mohin said as she reflected on what could happen if the landmark ruling is reversed. “Parents should decide the future of their family.”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz reacts