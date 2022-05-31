SCOTUS denies Texas legislators' request to block depositions in redistricting cases

The Supreme Court has blocked a request from Texas lawmakers to stop depositions in redistricting cases.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The United States Supreme Court has denied a request from several state lawmakers to block depositions in redistricting cases, opening the door for depositions from the Department of Justice among others.

The ruling came down Tuesday.

Representatives Ryan Guillen, Brooks Landgraf and John Lujan filed the emergency request on May 21 against various entities, including the Justice Department and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Both the Justice Dept. and LULAC have sued the state over the new redistricting maps, calling them unconstitutional.

District maps are redrawn every decade after each census. The congressional maps released in 2021 increased the number of white majority congressional districts, while also decreasing the number of Hispanic and Black majority districts.

Census data showed Black, Hispanic, and Asian residents made up 95% of Texas’ population growth since the last time maps were drawn in 2011.

Despite the Dallas-Fort Worth area having a large growth of the Latino population in the 2020 census, Republicans - who entirely controlled the redistricting process - added those districts and increased representation for white voters in rural areas in Austin and Houston, according to the Texas Tribune.

The DOJ filed a lawsuit against Texas in December 2021, stating the maps violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which requires that state voting laws, including laws that draw electoral maps, provide voters with an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process and elect representatives of their choosing.