BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — With Super Tuesday behind us and a better idea of who voters will see on the ballot come November, the Bexar County Elections Office is offering a closer look at who showed up to the polls.

Taking a look at election totals by age, the 65+ demographic made up the largest group of voters, with 91,723 people aged 65 and older making their voices heard. On the other end of the spectrum, only 13,224 of voters aged 18-24 showed up to the polls.

Here's a further breakdown of Election Totals:

Age Total Percentage

18-24 13,224 5.3%

25-34 27,303 10.9%

35-44 31,959 12.8%

45-54 36,317 14.5%

55-64 50,112 20%

65+ 91,723 36.6%

Total 250,638 100%

As for mail-ins and early voting, 17,844 voters chose to mail in their ballots, while 122,041 voters decided to participate in early voting.

