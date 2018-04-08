SAN ANTONIO — The crowd was smaller than organizers had hoped but they made up for it with noise, and even though many of the protesters were too young to drive themselves downtown, that did not stop them from taking a political stand.

The local chapter of Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America took to the streets Saturday morning, advocating for common sense gun laws.

The rally that started at Main Plaza was one of 13 marches across America where young people are making sure their concerns are heard.

"We need to get started now!" yelled Taylor Andrews, a sophomore at Brandeis High School.

The teens say politicians should stop accepting big money from the National Rifle Association.

As they marched to the offices of Senator John Cornyn and Congressman Henry Cuellar, many talked about the power they're trying to take to the polls.

"I'm very proud, and I think it's created a wave of optimism in this country, at least among younger crowds because we're feeling like we have power,” said Erika Howlett, who noted that this is a good time for young people to speak up. “We are tired of being treated like our interests don't matter.”

Andrews said that advocating for social justice is a family tradition.

"It’s in my blood, and if I see something wrong, I can't just sit at home and do nothing. We've tried nothing, so now I have to do something," said Andrews, who’s happy that her peers are becoming more involved in civic life. “If we're not doing anything for ourselves in this country, then what are we going to do when we get older and we become the senators, we become the representatives?”

"It is a really good time because we have this platform in which we can speak about issues that really, really matter to us and issues that affect us directly," said Ahn Adams, a student at Communication Arts High School who added that she hopes public involvement with important issues will become a trend with young people. “Ever since the March for Our Lives, it's been really focused on teens, and I hope people think, ‘Oh, other people my age are doing it, so I can do it too.’”

Their message resonated with some of the elders who came to back them up.

“It's just inspiring to see the kids picking up the mantle and taking the fight to the powers that be over this issue that's been racking our country for so long without any good solutions put forth that have lasted,” said Andrew Morosky, who marched with the teens. "They've definitely inspired and re-kindled some motivation for me to get up and support as much as I can, because their voices will carry a lot further than mine, in the future especially."

We reached out to Senator John Cornyn’s office for comment on Saturday’s demonstration. We will update the story if and when his office responds.

When asked for comment, Congressman Cuellar sent this message to KENS 5:

Reducing gun violence and protecting the 2nd Amendment right of responsible gun owners aren't mutually exclusive. In my district, guns are necessary to protect livestock, to hunt, or to secure one’s home. I was with the families in Sutherland Springs. I know the devastating effects of gun violence firsthand. In Congress, I co-authored important legislation aimed at curbing gun violence such as the Fix NICS Act of 2017 and the Safe Schools Against Violence in Education Act of 2010. Additionally, I voted in favor of the 2018 Omnibus that includes $65 million for the Comprehensive School Safety Initiative, which supports developing knowledge about the root causes of school violence, developing strategies for increasing school safety, and rigorously evaluating innovative school safety strategies through pilot programs. I believe in taking common-sense legislation in order to keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them, but I will not commit to take away a Constitutional right from a responsible gun owner.

The congressman’s office also noted these legislative actions he took in support of gun violence prevention (words bolded by Cuellar’s office):

Congressman voted for the 2018 Omnibus, which included the Fix NICS Act and $2.3 billion in new funding for effective mental health programs, training, and school safety programs at the DOJ, Department of Education, and HHS.

Omnibus included $65 million for the Comprehensive School Safety Initiative, which supports developing knowledge about the root causes of school violence, developing strategies for increasing school safety, and rigorously evaluating innovative school safety strategies through pilot programs.

Also supported the STOP School Violence Act of 2018 in March, which takes a comprehensive approach to help prevent a horrific school shooting before it takes place. It includes new violence prevention training for students and school personnel, anonymous reporting systems, improved local law enforcement coordination, and updated security technology. 2018 Omnibus also included $75 million per year through 2028 for this program.

Cuellar’s office also noted these safety-related bills that the congressman cosponsored (words bolded by Cuellar’s office):

The Congressman cosponsored the Secure Firearms Act of 2013 with Rep. Carter, which allows individual taxpayers a deduction, up to $1,200 in any taxable year, for the cost of secure gun storage or safety devices for the securing of firearms.

He also cosponsored the Safe Schools Against Violence in Education Act or the SAVE Act in 2010 - requires states to allow a student who is attending a public school that does not have a safe climate for academic achievement, or who becomes a victim of a violent criminal offense while on school grounds, in a school bus, or on a school function, to transfer to a safe public school within the school district.

