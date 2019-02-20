AUSTIN, Texas — The woman who garnered national attention in July 2018 by climbing the Statue of Liberty as part of an immigration protest was spotted in Austin on Wednesday performing another protest.

Therese "Patricia" Okoumou climbed Austin's Southwest Key building surrounded by police and EMS officials.

Southwest Key is a local contractor that houses immigrant children who are detained at the border.

The Austin nonprofit organization has been under scrutiny over its shelters, and local groups have held protests there in the past.

Her climb was live streamed online.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

