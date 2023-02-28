State Sen. Roland Gutierrez holds rally in support of gun legislation

This comes after Sen. Gutierrez proposed bills earlier this month including purchasing-age requirements, an ammunition database and the safe keeping of firearms.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — State Senator Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, will join other gun legislation advocates in a rally Tuesday at the state capitol.

The rally will also include victim's families and survivors of the Robb Elementary shooting. The rally is set to take place at noon Tuesday.

This comes after Sen. Gutierrez proposed bills earlier this month including purchasing-age requirements, an ammunition database and the safe keeping of firearms.

One of those bills, Senate Bill 911, would serve to create a database for bulk ammunition purchases. The 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde had purchased over 1,600 rounds of ammunition before the attack on the school.

"These are things that should be codified in law. These are simple things and simple solutions that make it safer for all Texans," Gutierrez said at the time of the introduction of the bill.

In recent weeks, Gutierrez has been filing proposed bills that focus on justice and services for victims, school safety, mental health resources and more. One of the bills would raise the the minimum age to buy an assault-style weapon from 18 to 21. Gov. Greg Abbott has previously called such bills "unconstitutional," citing cases decided across the country that blocked similar efforts in other states.

May 24 will be the one-year anniversary of the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.