Stacey Abrams announces run for Georgia governor

Abrams made the announcement on her Twitter page.

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams has announced she will launch another campaign to become the nation's first Black woman governor.

Abrams made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday saying, "I'm running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn't be determined by zip code, background or access to power."

I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol



Be a founding donor to my campaign:https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021

Without serious competition in a Democratic primary, the announcement sets up a likely rematch between Abrams and incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Their 2018 contest was one of the most narrowly decided races for governor that year and was dominated by allegations of voter suppression, which Kemp denied.

Yet Abrams' strong showing convinced national Democrats that Georgia should no longer be written off as a GOP stronghold. Her performance and subsequent organization convinced Joe Biden to invest heavily in the state in 2020, and he became the first Democratic presidential candidate to capture it since 1992. The party later won a narrow Senate majority after victories in two special elections in the state.

Gov. Kemp took to Twitter himself on Wednesday with sharp criticism of Abrams, stating "with Stacey Abrams in control, Georgia would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools. Her far-left agenda of open borders, gun confiscation, high taxes, and anti-law enforcement policies don’t reflect who we are as Georgians."

Next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state. I’m in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) December 1, 2021