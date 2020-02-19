Editor's note: The above video was originally published September 10, 2017.

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan has endorsed Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg for president.

In a 30-second video that debuted Wednesday, Duncan said he is supporting Bloomberg in the 2020 U.S. presidential election "because of his work in 2017 to help the U.S. Virgin Islands recover."

"Mike and his team - among many others - acted fast to aid in feeding, clothing and getting people to safety," Duncan said in the campaign ad.

Duncan was born and raised in St.Croix, one of the main islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands. After Hurricane Irma hit the islands, he led storm relief efforts to the area, donating $250,000 immediately following the hurricane's impact and asking for donations. Days later, Duncan partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank to bring aid to

Experts said Irma caused more than $10 billion of damage across St. Martin, Puerto Rico, Cuba and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands. Irma killed at least 27 people in that region and left thousands homeless.

When asked what motivated him to help out, he said he remembers growing up on those islands as a kid.

"I've been through it. I lived through it," Duncan said. "I know at some point somebody was doing this for me. I don't know who it was, but they did it for me so I can do it now, I can be that guy so why not do it?"