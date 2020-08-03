SAN ANTONIO — Some south Texans are upset about the way voting was handled during Super Tuesday voting this past week. It’s not just people in one political party; both Democrats and Republicans are looking for answers.

On Saturday night, Michelle Barrientes Vela – a candidate in the Democratic race for Bexar County sheriff – talked to voters in front of the Democratic headquarters, fortifying claims that this year's voting process was plagued with problems just a few days after she officially filed a petition for a recount.

"A lot of the voters on primary day were turned away to cast their constitutional right to vote here in Bexar County," Vela said.

Voters who attended Saturday's event held signs saying voting rights for many people in their communities were taken away. They're demanding more than a recount.

"We demand that you county commissioners get off of your butts, get on to the news and tell us something, because your silence is not a good answer," Bexar county resident Steven Huerta said.

They say they want a re-election.

"We are asking every political party every organization that is involved with elections to come forward and quit remaining silent," Huerta said.

The Republican chair is speaking Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Republican headquarters to also talk about possible problems with voting glitches and system failures.

RELATED: Michelle Barrientes Vela calling for recount of Bexar Cty. sheriff race after Super Tuesday technical glitches

RELATED: Super Tuesday numbers reveal voters aged 65+ made up the majority

RELATED: 14 states voted on Super Tuesday. Here are the results.