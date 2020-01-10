Sick of political text messages? Here's how to stop them

Your phone may be pinging and ringing a lot more as of late and it may be testing your patience.

SAN ANTONIO — Gone are the days of campaign door knocks, but here to stay are the political calls and text messages.

Is it legal?

According to the FCC sending unsolicited political messages is legal. The FCC allows political campaigns to text potential voters without their permission, as long as they're not using 'auto-dialing technology.'

Most campaigns have started using texting software companies like Get Thru, which makes it easier to text a large number of people in just seconds.

How did they get my number?

But how do these campaigns get your number to begin with?

Laura Barberena, a political consultant here in San Antonio, said it's easy, all they have to do is buy them.

"The phone numbers can be purchased from vendors, so we purchase from list vendors," Barberena said.

"They're also available surprisingly enough, voters give them. When you apply for voter registration there's a slot there where you can include a number so if you include that number, that's automatically attributed to your voter file. That becomes part of your public record that campaigns then purchase from the county and they use these records to reach out to voters."

How do I make them stop?