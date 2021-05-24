Gov. Abbott signs bill that would make details about diseases in nursing homes public information

The new law comes after the KVUE Defenders fought for similar records for months, finally winning an opinion from the attorney general.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2021.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Monday that would require nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to report details about the spread of communicable diseases inside those facilities. The law will take effect on Sept. 1, 2021.

Senate Bill 930 establishes that certain details about the spread of such diseases in these facilities are not classified as "protected health information" and can be shared with the public. Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) authored the bill.

The governor's signature comes after the Senate passed the bill, 31-0, on March 31. Then the bill went to the House, where 142 lawmakers voted for the bill on May 5, advancing it to the governor's desk.

In 2020, the KVUE Defenders pressed officials to release information about the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

The latest data available from Texas Health and Human Services shows 70,058 nursing home residents in Texas have tested positive for COVID-19 as of May 10. At assisted living facilities in Texas, 10,030 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of May 10. This data is self-reported by providers to the state.