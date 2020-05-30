US Park Police, Secret Service officers and protesters face off near White House

Secret Service has made seven arrests as part of the 'Justice for George Floyd' DC protests this weekend. Some officers have been injured.

WASHINGTON — For the second day in a row, protesters gathered in front of the White House surrounded by uniformed Secret Service and U.S. Park Police officers in riot gear.

Uniformed Secret Service officers made six arrests Friday night and one arrest on Saturday after "Justice for George Floyd" protests sparked in the District in the aftermath of his killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Secret Service confirmed that the arrests were made on Pennsylvania Avenue, near the White House.

A total of 11 Secret Service officers were taken to hospitals in the D.C. area, according to officials.

With 60 uniformed officers protecting the area around the White House, the Secret Service said its officers were kicked, punched and exposed to bodily fluids. Bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and other items were also reportedly thrown at the Secret Service, who with U.S. Park Police, held the area by using riot gear, pepper spray and rubber bullets to deter violent riots that ensued after peaceful protests.

"Demonstrators repeatedly attempted to knock over security barriers on Pennsylvania Avenue," a Secret Service statement said. "Some of the demonstrators were violent, assaulting Secret Service Officer and Special Agents with bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and other items. Multiple Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers and Special Agents suffered injuries from this violence. The Secret Service respects the right to assemble, and we ask that individuals do so peacefully for the safety of all."

No one crossed the White House Fence and no Secret Service protesters were ever in danger, according to the agency.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to express his thanks to Secret Service for their handling of the crowds outside the White House.

"Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService," the Tweet said. "They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the 'protesters' scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard -- didn’t know what hit them."

The president also criticized D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who, according to the president, would not allow District of Columbia city police to get involved with protecting the White House.

"On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved," Trump tweeted. "'Not their job.' Nice!"

Bowser responded to the president's tweets, calling for peace and restraint, and emphasizing that DC Police "will always protect DC and all who are in it."