AUSTIN, Texas — A conservative activist on Tuesday released what he says is a secretly recorded conversation with Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

On the recording, Bonnen and state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, the former chair of the House Republican Caucus, can be heard making disparaging remarks about fellow lawmakers.

According to Michael Quinn Sullivan, CEO of Empower Texans, the audio is from a June meeting with the speaker and Burrows. Sullivan published 64 minutes of audio on his website. What he says is an unedited version of the recording is at the bottom of this page.

Bonnen, R-Angleton can be heard describing state Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton as "vile" and "heinous."

"I can't stand Ana Marie Ramos," he said. Ramos, also a Democrat, is a state representative from Addison.

"I mean, Jon Rosenthal makes my skin crawl. He's a piece of (expletive)," he said. Rosenthal is a Democrat from Houston.

But Bonnen and Burrows also lobbed criticism at members of their own party.

Burrows called state Rep. Keith Bell, R-Forney, a "dumb freshman."

And Burrows provided a list of what Sullivan called "good targets" - fellow House Republicans who had voted against a bill Burrows and Bonnen backed.

Bonnen offered to grant Empower Texans press credentials giving the conservative organization access the floor of the Texas House if Sullivan, in turn, would campaign against those targeted GOP members.

"Let me tell you what I'll do for you," Bonnen said.

"We can make this work. I'll put your guys on the floor next session."

After the recording was released Tuesday morning, Bonnen released the following statement:

“I have repeatedly called for the recording to be released because it will be immediately clear that no laws were broken. This was nothing more than a political discussion – the problem is that I had it with that guy. My colleagues have always deserved the facts and context this recording provides, and with clear evidence now disproving allegations of criminal wrongdoing, the House can finally move on.”

Empower Texans is a hardline conservative group that operates a political action committee. According to its website, the Empower Texans PAC “exists to support conservative, reform-minded candidates for the Texas House and Senate.”

News of the recording led to a House committee requesting the Texas Rangers investigate Bonnen. The question is whether the offer of press credentials in exchange for Empower Texans targeting 10 GOP members in the 2020 primary could be considered an illegal quid pro quo.

In August, Bonnen emailed every member of the Texas House apologizing for saying “terrible things,” which he admitted are embarrassing to members of the House.

Burrows stepped down from his position as the chair of the House GOP Caucus.

State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, chairs the House Democratic Caucus.

"Speaking only for myself, I personally believe these revelations are incompatible with Mr. Bonnen serving another term as Speaker," he said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

"His insults of Representatives Beckley and Ramos are sexist and completely out of bounds, even with the Republican Party’s low standards of the Donald Trump era," he said.

Over the summer, Beckley told WFAA she cared more about potential ethics violations than the name-calling.

“The name-calling is -- I’m almost 50 years old, I’m sure I’ve been called names before,” she said.

Dennis Bonnen's August email:

Dear Members,

I’m sorry. I was stupid to take a meeting with an individual who has worked hard to divide our House. It was a mistake.

I said terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally. You know me well enough to know I say things with no filter. That’s not an excuse for the hurtful things I said or the discussion that was had.

Once again, I call for the release of the entire unedited recording so the House is no longer held hostage, and we can begin to heal.

I have reached out to many of you, and I want to visit with all of you. I hope I have the chance to apologize to you personally.

I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. I ask for your forgiveness, and I hope to rebuild your trust.

-Dennis

