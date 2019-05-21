AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House passed Senate Bill 1978 on Tuesday after adding an amendment to the bill yesterday.

SB 1978 will now return to the Senate for the amendment added by the House to be considered before the bill is sent to Governor Greg Abbott's desk.

The bill became well known as the 'Save Chick-fil-a' bill after the San Antonio City Council blocked Chick-fil-a from opening a location in the airport due to reported donations to organizations that protest gay marriage and other LGBTQ issues.

The bill was passed by the House with a vote of 79-64.

Governor Abbott hinted at his stance on the bill on Monday and he is expected to sign the bill if it does land on his desk.

Supporters of the bill have said the bill is about religious freedom, but opponents argue it is an attack on LGBTQ Texans that could have unintended consequences – even impacting appointed positions.

